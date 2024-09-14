Notre Dame Football: Irish Lose Key Lineman to Injury vs. Purdue
Notre Dame absolutely dominated Purdue early on Saturday, dominating both lines of scrimmage and jumping out to a 21-0 lead by dominating on the ground.
It didn't come without a cost for Notre Dame, though, as starting right guard Billy Schrauth went down with an injury.
On Notre Dame's third possession of the game, Jeremiyah Love broke another big run, going for 21-yards, but on it Schrauth was rolled up on.
Schrauth was unable to walk off the field under his own power, getting helped off the field. After a few minutes in the injury tent, a cart brought Schrauth to the Notre Dame locker room. He returned to the sideline after getting x-rays but did so without his shoulder pads or his helmet, officially being ruled out.
There was no official word on Schrauth's injury bu he did appear wearing a brace on his ankle after coming out of the locker room.
Veteran Rocco Spindler replaced Schrauth at right guard.
