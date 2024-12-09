Trust Notre Dame’s Staff to Prepare the Team for the CFP Grind
We are in uncharted territory, but in good hands
These are new and wild times folks. Never before has there been a playoff setup like this.
Everyone is in the same newness boat.
How teams prepare for the kind of run it'll take to be successful in this elongated CFP structure is going to be a key reason some teams peak when it matters most and others run out of gas.
How do you think Notre Dame should physically prepare for this moment? Physical practices outside in the elements or more carefully thought out practice sessions with health top of mind? Perhaps a blend of both is the right recipe for success.
The good news for Irish fans is that Marcus Freeman and his staff have a track record of success in these kinds of preparatory buildups.
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M preparation was spot on
One of the biggest questions of Fall camp this last August was how well would Freeman & company prepare the team for everything that was to come with the visit to College Station.
This includes the weather, travel, physicality, and speed of a Texas A&M SEC roster. Notre Dame handled this challenge wonderfully. The Irish never ran out of gas and eventually won the game outlasting the Aggies at their place.
Similarly, Marcus Freeman has not lost a game coming out of an off-week since being the head man at Notre Dame. This Irish staff has done a good job in these situations and I expect that to continue with CFP preparations. Notre Dame should be fully prepared to perform against Indiana.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.