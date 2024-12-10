Notre Dame Can NOT Lose to Indiana, Of All Teams
Indiana cannot be allowed to win in Notre Dame Stadium
Make no mistake about it, Notre Dame's first-round opponent being Indiana has added some narratives and wrinkles to the discussion that wouldn't exist if the Irish had been matched up with almost any other team.
This game brings state bragging rites into play, but that isn't the biggest narrative.
If Indiana wins this game, it'll be the biggest win in program history ... and it'll be in Notre Dame Stadium.
Does this narrative sound familiar? It should, because it has already happened once this year thanks to NIU's upset win over the Irish.
As great as this year has been, and as amazing as the team has been, lose this and get knocked out of the CFP right away and no, the season isn't a success. Double that if you throw in the embarrassment agianst Northern Illinois. Triple that if the Irish get knocked out be Indiana in the biggest win in school history.
The bragging rights owned by That Team Down South would be brutal.
This is a must-win in every sense of the word, practically and perceptually for Notre Dame.
This Notre Dame team needs to be different
Notre Dame has failed in this kind of moment consistently for 30 years. What will it take to change the Irish's fortunes? The right group of players led by the right head coach and staff. This team feels like that team. This coach feels like that coach. But Notre Dame must prove it on the field.
To their credit, the Irish have thrived under pressure this season which should encourage every Irish fan heading into this game.
From the Texas A&M game, to the required 10-game winning streak to lock in a hosting CFP spot post-NIU, this team has operated as if pressure has no effect on their performance.
A true compliment to all involved in the operation. Will this attitude carry over into CFP play?
