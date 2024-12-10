Will Indiana Fans Be A Presence In Notre Dame Stadium?
Indiana fans caught a break by drawing in-state First Round matchup with Notre Dame
Of the 12 college football fanbases that are making CFP plans, none should be happier right now than Indiana Hoosier fans who plan to attend the round one game. This group could have landed in a game that required last-minute hotel room purchases, airfare, and rental cars before even mentioning the actual game tickets themselves.
But instead, Hoosier fans landed an in-state game for which much of the aforementioned accommodations don't have to be made.
Yes, it would make for a long day, but diehard Indiana fans who reside near Bloomington could certainly start and end their day at home while still being able to see this historic matchup in person.
What a terrific break for this group.
How the math works out in Indiana fans' favor
Notre Dame season ticket holders now have a big decision to make. Do they use their tickets to go to the game, give or sell them to other Irish fans to go to the game, or blindly place them on the secondary market for anyone to purchase? This is where the math deceptively favors Hoosier fans.
Notre Dame vs Indiana is by far the highest-priced round one ticket on the market by nearly a thousand dollars at rates between $1200-1400 depending on what site one looks at. But let's do some further calculations.
While this amount of money for a game ticket is steep for many people, Indiana fans who intended to go to the team's round one game were setting aside money for last-minute surely overpriced multiple night required hotel stays, flights, rental cars, and entertainment plus the cost of tickets.
None of these other costs apply now that the game is in Indiana. This makes that $1200-$1400 ticket price look much more palatable to Hoosier fans who will save money on every other aspect of the trip that no longer is needed. What a fortunate break.
It'll be wildly fascinating to see what the actual fan breakdown ends up being on gameday as the secondary ticket market sorts itself out.
