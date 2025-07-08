Notre Dame’s Pursuit of 2026 Defender Nears End as Commitment Date Approaches
With how things have gone for Notre Dame football on the recruiting trail this cycle, the Fighting Irish enter the middle of July with limited players left to pursue. One remaining target is set to announce his college decision on Friday and the Fighting Irish appear to be in promising shape.
Nick Reddish, a three-star defensive back from Charlotte (Independence), North Carolina is down to four finalists. Notre Dame is joined by Indiana, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin in the final four. Reddish had 21 scholarship offers listed before narrowing his list to those four schools.
Notre Dame currently has 25 commitments in its 2026 recruiting class and a loaded secondary in that.
Joey O'Brien is viewed as a five-star safety out of Philadelphia while Ayden Pouncey of Winter Park, Florida is seen as a high-four-star at the safety position. At cornerback Khary Adams of Maryland is ranked among the best in the entire nation this cycle while Chaston Smith of Knoxville is another three-star recruit.
Reddish is listed as safety but has the athleticism to play it or cornerback in college. That makes his potential commitment to Notre Dame that much more important from a depth perspective.
We'll know if he's headed to join Notre Dame's elite class soon enough as his commitment time is set for 5 p.m. ET on Friday.