Notre Dame Entering Critical Two-Game Stretch
Notre Dame has two very different challenges to face before the break
After a wild and interesting start to the season which has featured 3 Notre Dame games that all felt and looked very different from one another, the Irish have two more games to play before they reach their first week off.
After dismantling Purdue, Notre Dame returns home to face 0 win Miami University back at Notre Dame Stadium as a nearly 30-point favorite.
This type of game typically gets overlooked on the schedule due to lack of brand name opponent, but given recent history, the Irish aren't in the position to take any team lightly and must work to regain the trust of the scarred home crowd.
Notre Dame should have revenge on the mind when Louisville comes to South Bend
Should Notre Dame be able to handle Miami University, Louisville comes calling next in what will likely be a playoff elimination game for the Irish in South Bend. Notre Dame, now navigating a slew of new injuries needs to get revenge on the Cardinals before heading into the bye week to keep the dreams of an 11-1 season alive.
Due to the Northern Illinois loss, Notre Dame is off the national radar for now. All they can do is continue to check off wins week by week to move back up the rankings and try to prove that the Northern Illinois game was indeed just a fluke. Getting to the bye with no more losses is the next short -term program goal.
