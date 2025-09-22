Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Tweaks Depth Chart Updated for SEC Road Test vs. Arkansas

Notre Dame looks to move to .500 on the season as it makes its first trip ever to Arkansas

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after an interception by cornerback Christian Gray during the first half of a NCAA football game against Purdue at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after an interception by cornerback Christian Gray during the first half of a NCAA football game against Purdue at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame didn't answer all the questions in Saturday's win over Purdue but it was certainly a step in the right direction despite some first half struggles. The 1-2 Fighting Irish now hit the road to take on an Arkansas team that is reeling.

The Razorbacks will enter the game at 2-2 after fumbling away a chance to kick a short field goal to beat Memphis last week.

Notre Dame Injury Updates

Still listed as questionable from last week:

Noah Brunette, Kicker (Groin)
Leonard Moore, Cornerback (Ankle)
DeVonta Smith, Cornerback (Ankle)

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback

CJ Carr makes a throw against Purdu
Sep 20, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) throws a pass against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

QB1 - 13, CJ Carr, 6-3, 210 lbs., Fr.
QB2 - 8, Kenny Minchey, 6-2, 208 lbs., Soph.
QB3 - 10, Tyler Buchner, 6-1, 206 lbs., Sr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back

RB1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 214 lbs., Jr.
RB2 - 24, JaDarian Price, 5-10, 210 lbs., Sr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 205 lbs., Fr.
or - 22, Nolan James, Jr., 5-10, 215 lbs., Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver

Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Field
Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields, left, catches a pass and runs the ball for a touchdown with Purdue defensive back Tony Grimes, right, defending during the first half of a NCAA football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR-1 0, Malachi Fields 6-4 222 Sr.
WR-2, 14, Michah Gilbert 6-2 204 Fr.
WR-3, 5, Cam Williams 6-2 200 Fr.

WR1 1, Jaden Greathouse 6-1 215 Jr.
or 2, Will Pauling 5-10 190 Sr.
WR3 - 19 Logan Saldate 6-0 189 Fr.

WR-1 6, Jordan Faison 5-10 185 Jr.
WR-2, 11, KK Smith 6-0 176 So.
WR3, 17, Elijah Burress 6-0 185 Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End

Eli Raridon against Texas A&
Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon (9) is tackled short of the goal line in the first half of a NCAA football game against Texas A&M at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TE1, 9, Eli Raridon 6-7 252 Sr.
TE2, 7 Ty Washington 6-5 248 Jr.
or 85, Jack Larsen 6-3 250 Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line

LT1, 54 Anthonie Knapp 6-4 300 So.
LT2, 71 Styles Prescod 6-6 292 Fr.

LG-1, 74, Billy Schrauth 6-4 310 Jr.
LG-2, 55, Chris Terek 6-6 322 So.

C-1, 70, Ashton Craig 6-5 310 Jr.
C-2, 64, Joe Otting 6-4 308 So.

RG-1 76, Guerby Lambert 6-7 335 Fr.
or 75, Sullivan Absher 6-8 327 So.

RT-1 59, Aamil Wagner 6-6 300 Jr.
RT-2, 76, Guerby Lambert 6-7 335 Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line

VYPER-1 5, Boubacar Traore 6-4 250 So.
VYPER-2, 44, Junior Tuihalamaka 6-2 255 Sr.
or 12, Jordan Botelho 6-3 260 Sr.

DT-1 47, Jason Onye 6-5 302 Sr.
DT-2, 97 Gabriel Rubio 6-5 321 Sr.
DT-3, 42, Cole Mullins 6-5 275 Fr.

DT-1, 41, Donovan Hinish 6-2 277 Jr.
DT-2, 93, Jared Dawson 6-1 288 Sr.
DT-3, 56, Elijah Hughes 6-3 300 Jr.

DE-1 95, Bryce Young 6-7 271 So.
DE-2, 40, Joshua Burnham 6-4 260 Jr.
DE-3, 10, Loghan Thomas 6-4 220 So.

Notre Dame Depth Chart: Linebackers

Jaylen Sneed against Miami (Ohio) in 202
Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaylen Sneed (3) celebrates after a tackle in the third quarter against the Miami Redhawks at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WILL-1 3, Jaylen Sneed 6-2 230 Jr.
WILL-2, 4, Jaiden Ausberry 6-2 228 So.
WILL-3, 19, Madden Faraimo 6-2 235 Fr.

MIKE-1 34, Drayk Bowen 6-2 235 Jr.
MIKE-2 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa 6-3 230 So.
MIKE-3 19, Madden Faraimo 6-2 235 Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Cornerbacks

NICKEL-1 0, DeVonta Smith 5-11 195 Sr.
NICKEL-2, 14, Dallas Golden, 6-0, 187, Fr.
NICKEL-3, 13, Ben Minich 6-0 197 So.

CB-1, 15, Leonard Moore 6-2 195 So.
CB-2, 18, Chance Tucker 6-0 183 Sr.
CB-3, 21, Karson Hobbs, 6-1, 189, So.

CB-1, 6, Christian Gray 6-0 190 Jr.
CB-2, 24, Mark Zackery IV 5-11 175 Fr.
CB-3, 20, Cree Thomas 6-1 189 Fr.

Karson Hobbs moves from being a reserve nickel back to the outside, while after getting significant playing time against Purdue, Golden moves to nickel.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Safeties

BOUND-1 8, Adon Shuler 6-0 205 So.
BOUND-2, 28, Luke Talich 6-4 210 Jr.
BOUND-3, 22 Ethan Long 6-3 210 Fr.


FIELD-1 9, Tae Johnson 6-2 192 Fr.
FIELD-2 7, Jalen Stroman 6-1 201 Sr.
FIELD-3 22, Ethan Long 6-3 210 Fr.

Tae Johnson moves ahead of Stroman on the depth chart at the second starting safety spot, while Shuler is back in the starting lineup after being suspended for the first half against Purdue due to a targeting penalty the game previous.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams

Kickoffs 48 Marcello Diomede 6-1 195 Jr.

Placekicker 98 Noah Burnette 5-10 185 *Sr.

Punter 16 James Rendell 6-6 225 Sr.
18 Erik Schmidt 6-2 210 Fr.

Long Snapper 96 Joseph Vinci 6-4 232 Fr.
49 Andrew Kros 6-4 225 Jr.

Holder 10 Tyler Buchner 6-1 206 Sr.
16 Anthony Rezac 6-3 201 So.

Punt Returner 6 Jordan Faison 5-10 185 Jr.
or 2 Will Pauling 5-10 190 Sr.

Kick Returner 4 Jeremiyah Love 6-0 214 Jr.
or 24 Jadarian Price 5-11 210 Jr.

Now, will Notre Dame figure out a way to generate more pressure regularly? Arkansas might be just 2-2, but has an offense that can quickly light up a scoreboard. The Fighting Irish defense will be tested again as it looks to take step two in it's 10-step journey to getting back to the College Football Playoff.

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

