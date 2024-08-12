Notre Dame's Deuce Knight Recruitment Hindered By This Problem
Notre Dame has had a major problem at the most important position in sports
For the longest time, the talent in the Notre Dame quarterback room was a little thin.
Rarely has there been a stable and sufficient depth chart, and rarely has the starting signal caller been a true difference maker. The quarterbacks at Notre Dame were along for the ride, and maybe effective in spots, but rarely have they been true difference-makers over the last season years.
Already being on staff from the Kelly era, Marcus Freeman knew very well how much change needed to happen to turn the position around and into a deep and competitive unit nationally.
As Freeman took over the program, he understood how far behind Notre Dame's quarterbacks were and set out to fix it quickly.
And they've done just that.
With the additions of Kenny Minchey, CJ Carr added to Steve Angeli, Notre Dame is suddenly building high-level depth with high-end upside as well.
This is the position the Irish have been trying to find themselves in. Now they have real options, and Deuce Knight was supposed to come in next year and raise the overall QB game even more.
Fixing the problem has cause another one
Now there's a stockpile of talent, meaning Notre Dame can't offer something multiple SEC schools, especially Auburn, can. Early playing time.
If Knight came in next year as the most talented option - instead of deciding to flip to Auburn - he'll get every change to compete for the gig with likely starter Riley Leonard done.
No offense to Mr. Knight - he really is a great prospect - but he's not Arch Manning or Bryce Young when it comes to the recruiting buzz. He's not a guaranteed, sure-thing Day One starter in the Irish offense.
Carr would have the early line on the job, and there's always the other more likely option - the transfer portal. Sam Hartman last year, Leonard this season, the Irish are able to get veterans to come in and take over right away.
But this is how it works at elite programs. Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama - they always load up with great prospects, figure out who's the best option, and the others transfer out.
By the way, it works like that at Auburn, too.
