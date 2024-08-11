Notre Dame Football: Has the Auburn Storm Passed with Deuce Knight?
It seems like at least for this very moment, the Deuce Knight storm has passed.
Will he stay at Notre Dame or will he flip to Auburn remains to be seen, but after the news and speculation about what his next step would be reached a peak this past week, it has all come and gone with nothing happening.
At least for now.
As of Sunday morning on August 11, Knight remains committed to Notre Dame in the 2025 recruiting class.
Just How Committed is Deuce Knight to Notre Dame?
Just how committed to Notre Dame is Deuce Knight?
Previously Knight had been acting as Notre Dame's lead player-recruiter in the 2025 recrtuiting class publicly as he'd post public messages to players, he was trying to get to join him in South Bend.
I can't speak for what is being said in text message exchanges or any of that but Knight has become a lot more private in his operation the last few weeks.
For whatever its worth, which can be a lot or very little regarding a teenage kid about to enter his senior year of college - Deuce Knight posted or reposted tweets mentioning or showing Notre Dame in some capacity 15 times from June 26 to July 26.
Since that repost July 26 that mentioned Notre Dame by name?
Zero.
Again, its a teenager and social media so there is only so much to take from it, but Knight going from the seeming ring leader of Notre Dame's recruiting class to being publicly radio silent is concerning at very best.
To answer the question originally posed, just how committed to Notre Dame is Deuce Knight? If you're to compare it to the old saying about commitment to a ham and eggs breakfast, we'll just say that Knight is no longer appearing to be playing the part of the pig.
Auburn's Patience, or Lack thereof in Deuce Knight Recruitment
It seemed like the majority of recruiting reporters in the last week couldn't wait to find a microphone, message board, or social media post to tell us that Deuce Knight was about to flip to Auburn.
We followed a lot of those stories here - from an Auburn reporter calling a flip 'imminent' to Steve Wiltfong of On3 predicting a flip, to Brian Smith discussing how neither Notre Dame or Auburn actually lead for Knight. There is a reason when Wiltfong makes a predication that he's right over 90% of the time - because the man is clearly connected and informed.
This last week Ryan Roberts of A to Z Sports reported that this past week was Auburn's target to get the Deuce Knight recruitment secured.
That week has obviously come and gone as I sit here with my Sunday morning coffee writing this. Deuce Knight still remains committed to Notre Dame, even if he's not posting anything to social media about it.
Has the Deuce Knight Storm Passed for Notre Dame?
To answer that question in as short of response as possible, very simply put: No.
Regardless of what Deuce Knight did this past week, does this coming week, or does a month from now, I only get the growing feeling this recruitment won't be over until pen is put to paper and his national letter of intent is officially signed and delivered.
That's not meant as a knock-on Knight in any way, shape, or form, mind you.
Today's recruiting world is a foreign, unknown land for those of us who grew up at a time where coaching rivals wouldn't contact kids committed to rival programs simply out of mutual respect. With NIL only growing and more money being available for these young men to earn right away, the traditional commitment will only continue to carry less weight in the years to come.
Knight is the kind of talent that even if committed, is going to continue to land offers and be recruited by others up until his letter of intent is signed.
With all that in mind, I can't help but think that the lack of news the last few days is at a good thing for Notre Dame.
What's Next for Deuce Knight?
Again, I don't have a prediction as to what comes next.
I can safely say that while doing continued digging on this the feel about Deuce Knight ultimately ending up at Notre Dame isn't nearly as positive as it was a month ago, but is far less negative than it was a week ago.
