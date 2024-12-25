Watch: Notre Dame's "Dream On" CFP Stadium Entrance vs Indiana
Notre Dame ramped up the production value for this history-making event
I'd like to take a moment to recognize and acknowledge all of the universities and campuses that hosted first round CFP games last weekend.
With very short notice and a lack of normal resources due to the holiday season, these schools did a wonderful job of preparing their campuses to entertain hundreds of thousands of fans at a time when campuses are normally largely vacant.
This sentiment applies especially to Notre Dame. The Irish production of this event was very well done. Notre Dame pulled out all the stops to create a unique, special one of a kind experience for those fortunate enough to have a ticket to the first-ever CFP game played in the house Rockne built.
College football is better on campuses
One of the very best things about college football and a big reason many people prefer it over the professional game is the pageantry. The nostalgia and mystique that comes with the feel of a big college football game on your team's campus.
I always feel like it's a shame when some major clashes in college football are moved to what I deem to be cold, professional venues that lack any collegiate feel and personality.
I realize it is a huge logistical undertaking to host this high-profile of an event under such short notice, but I wish there were a way to make this upcoming round of CFP games on campuses. There's just nothing quite like it in sports.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.