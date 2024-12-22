Notre Dame's Defense Dominates as Garbage Time Points Prove Irrelevant
Notre Dame's defense shines in victory, again
Notre Dame's defense, the heartbeat of the Irish program for many years now, put on another terrific display of dominant football against the Hoosiers in Notre Dame Stadium Friday night.
The Irish allowed the Hoosiers just 63 yards rushing on the evening for a meager average of just 2.3 YPC.
Regarding the Hoosiers passing attack, Irish leader and uber-athlete Xavier Watts set the tone early with a critical first-quarter interception with Indiana looking to take an early lead on the Irish after an interception of its own.
On the night, Indiana threw for 215 yards but was largely kept in check by the aggressive and physical Irish defense.
Irish will look to clean up late-game performance that allowed Indiana to make final score respectable
I'm certain that the Irish coaches will address the ugly late-game sequence that made the final score of this game look closer than it felt in actuality. The Notre Dame defense allowed the Hoosiers just 3 points with the game still in doubt. As for garbage time, though, that was a different story.
The sequence of the two late touchdowns and onside kick recovery by Indiana was not pretty. How much Irish fans want to focus on it and worry about it is up to each individual fan.
The takeaway here shouldn't be what Notre Dame allowed to happen when the outcome was already done. The takeaway should be that Notre Dame was winning a playoff game by enough that there was room to coast.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.