Marcus Freeman Adds His Name To Notre Dame History Books
Fresh off major contract extension, Marcus Freeman delivers
Notre Dame Football's history books are thicker than almost any other program's. With that in mind, it isn't easy for any Irish player or coach to make their mark and create their own chapter of the Notre Dame living novel. Marcus Freeman has done just that as he is the first Irish coach to collect a CFP win.
With all of America watching, Freeman and his ever-resilient 2024 Irish squad down Indiana 27-17 and go down in the history books. Certainly, the Irish would like to continue to add to the accolades and aren't done yet, but getting Notre Dame's first CFP win is a huge deal and everyone involved with the program deserves big-time credit for this accomplishment.
Pressure on Freeman in this moment was immense
Perceptually, there was more on the line for Marcus Freeman in this game than there normally would be due to the opponent being Indiana. Between the in-state rival not known for football success part of the equation, to the instant success the Hoosiers experienced in coach Cignetti's first season, Notre Dame had to win this game to feel good about the entirety of the season. It did just that.
In addition to the Indiana-specific angle of this matter, Freeman's recent very lucrative contract extension that went public just days before this game added another layer of that "must-win" feeling. Imagine the negative narratives that would've emerged from both inside and outside the Notre Dame media world had Notre Dame lost to a "Johnny come lately" state school from just down the road. It would've been a brutal end to a wild season.
Despite all of these pressures, Freeman never wavered. He prepared his men for battle, and on the biggest stage in football with everyone watching, he delivered. The only question now is how far can Notre Dame ride this momentum. That question will be answered on New Year's Day against the talent laden Georgia Bulldogs.