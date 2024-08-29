Notre Dame Aims for a More Explosive Offense: Can It Deliver?
Notre Dame is looking to become more balanced and explosive
Mike Denbrock does not coach offense scared.
In his first year as OC for Notre Dame for his 3rd go around, he plans on pushing the ball downfield by all accounts and attacking opposing defenses.
No, the Irish don't plan to abandon the run game, which will always be a part of Notre Dame's DNA, but they intend to add options to it that will certainly give defenses something new to worry about.
They're going to take some chances.
The Irish feel great about their backs Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love. They also feel terrific about their tight ends, Mitchell Evans and Eli Raridon.
For the first time in a long time the Irish feel like they may have a group of well-rounded receivers that can test a defense. And of course, on top of all of this Notre Dame likes the versatility and size of their new QB, Riley Leonard.
What could hold Notre Dame back from reaching its new offensive goals?
It's one thing for the Irish program to desire to be more electric.
It's another thing altogether to actually make that happen. For the passing game to open up, specifically the mid-range and deep passing game, the offensive line must be able to protect Riley Leonard.
If the Notre Dame offensive line can simply be serviceable and respectable, the Irish offense can take a massive leap forward in excitement and productivity. But should they struggle to protect Leonard for any sustained length of time, Denbrock will have no choice but to reign his offensive desires in and become more predictable and vanilla with plays the line can block up.
If ever there were a year when "O Line U" must come through, 2024 is it.
