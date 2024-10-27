Notre Dame Eyes College Football Playoff After 6th Straight Win
Notre Dame can see the light at the end of the tunnel
After Notre Dame's week 2 loss to Northern Illinois, it wasn't in the position to think about the CFP. The Irish simply needed to focus on getting better as a team week by week and start piling up wins. And the Irish have done just that having just capped off its 6th win in a row over fumble-prone Navy.
Week by week, win by win, Notre Dame has inched itself right back into playoff position and is playing good football even with a beaten-up roster. The Irish are clearly trending up as they head into November with 4 games left to play and a CFP appearance on the line.
What comes next for Notre Dame?
After the final off-week of the season, Notre Dame will host a downtrodden FSU team followed by Virginia before heading to New York to face Army and then to LA to face USC in the regular season finale. Notre Dame will and should be favored in each of these games.
Should the Irish end up 11-1, it would be an incredible comeback job after the letdown of the Week 3 loss. This Irish team has proven to be relentless. It has gotten better and stronger weekly despite losing many key contributors to injury.
The Irish are exactly where they wanted to be this year. Heading in November squarely in the CFP mix. All that's left now is for them to win out and seal the deal.
