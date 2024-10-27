Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Eyes College Football Playoff After 6th Straight Win

With six consecutive wins, Notre Dame is making a strong push for a College Football Playoff spot. Here's why the Irish are in the conversation.

John Kennedy

Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish place kicker Mitch Jeter (98) and long snapper Rino Monteforte (39) sing the Notre Dame alma mater with the leprechaun after the game against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish place kicker Mitch Jeter (98) and long snapper Rino Monteforte (39) sing the Notre Dame alma mater with the leprechaun after the game against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Notre Dame can see the light at the end of the tunnel

After Notre Dame's week 2 loss to Northern Illinois, it wasn't in the position to think about the CFP. The Irish simply needed to focus on getting better as a team week by week and start piling up wins. And the Irish have done just that having just capped off its 6th win in a row over fumble-prone Navy.

Week by week, win by win, Notre Dame has inched itself right back into playoff position and is playing good football even with a beaten-up roster. The Irish are clearly trending up as they head into November with 4 games left to play and a CFP appearance on the line.

Riley Leonard
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) throws the ball during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What comes next for Notre Dame?

After the final off-week of the season, Notre Dame will host a downtrodden FSU team followed by Virginia before heading to New York to face Army and then to LA to face USC in the regular season finale. Notre Dame will and should be favored in each of these games.

Should the Irish end up 11-1, it would be an incredible comeback job after the letdown of the Week 3 loss. This Irish team has proven to be relentless. It has gotten better and stronger weekly despite losing many key contributors to injury.

The Irish are exactly where they wanted to be this year. Heading in November squarely in the CFP mix. All that's left now is for them to win out and seal the deal.

