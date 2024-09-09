Notre Dame's Complete Failure Against Northern Illinois Dissected
Where did Notre Dame go wrong? Everywhere
After a bit of time to let the reality of Notre Dame's season-altering letdown against Northern Illinois settle in, nobody with Irish interests feels any better. In fact, there may actually be more questions about where this program is at now, not less. Every question is fair game after this kind of performance.
This situation would feel much differently if it was primarily one area of the team that caused this meltdown, but that genuinely wasn't the case. Every part of the team had a hand in this loss. From the coaching staff to each positional group. That's a tough pill to swallow.
How does Marcus Freeman navigate Notre Dame's latest nightmare?
After this letdown, Marcus Freeman finds himself in a bad spot. How does he navigate the situation? Clearly, everything the team did to prepare for this game did not work. What will change about the way the Irish prepare?
Perhaps being more physical in practice? Maybe less? What about the messaging? That delivery needs to be altered as well, clearly the team did not embrace whatever last week's direction was.
This is one of the worst losses in Notre Dame history. It will linger and it should.
This kind of moment doesn't just fade away. This is the one it couldn't be for Freeman. All trust is broken and the season is now a week-to week journey where fans will hope the team shows up ready to play. What a difference a week makes.
LISTEN: Northern Illinois Radio Call of Epic Notre Dame Upset
