Notre Dame’s Ramp to Camp: Top Storylines Heading Into 2025
Coming off a successful 2024 campaign, Notre Dame enters 2025 with very high expectations both internally and from a national perspective. The progress the Irish have made under Marcus Freeman is undeniable. The foundation of the program is the strongest it has been in thirty years, and vibes are high.
That being said, for as solid as the program's footing feels, landminds are awaiting the Irish in 2025, particularly early in the season. With the first 2 games being against Miami and Texas A&M, Notre Dame must be sharp early in the year. Let's dissect the biggest questions that need to be answered in fall camp before the Irish head to Miami.
Notre Dame's Quarterback Competition
Many folks in Notre Dame land are assuming CJ Carr will be named the starter soon after camp opens, while others believe this is still a very much open competition, with Kenny Minchey still having a chance to win it.
Whatever the reality of this dynamic ends up being, Notre Dame doesn't have much time to split reps once camp opens. The sooner the starting quarterback is named, the sooner this offense can start to gel and prepare for Miami. This is by far the most important narrative of fall camp.
Offensive Line Recalibration
Regardless of who emerges with the starting quarterback job, he will be reliant upon a reconfigured offensive line to protect him and create running lanes. Injuries to Charles Jagusah and Guerby Lambert mean that the Irish are already down two key contributors before camp even begins.
Early on in camp, I expect to see multiple mix-and-match lineups as Joe Rudolph tries to put together the best starting group to head to Miami. Does freshman Will Black get pushed into action early? What role will backups like Sullivan Absher or Joe Otting play as the Irish try to get healthy? There isn't much time to learn these answers.
Chris Ash's defense
Notre Dame has a ton of defensive talent, and new DC Chris Ash knows his role is simple. Don't ruin a good thing. Ash must use this camp to get all of his soldiers on the same page. There is new language to learn and adjusted responsibilities to be assumed by the players.
Ash needs to put his players, very talented ones, in the best position to succeed. Getting the overall unit up to speed regarding any changes to the scheme and assigning specific roles for each player within it must be done quickly.