Notre Dame Fans Cautiously Optimistic About Purdue Matchup
Notre Dame fans are hoping to see a fired up, angry team in West Lafayette
In the Friday morning edition of the Always Irish radio show, callers aren't exactly sure what to expect after last week's letdown at home. Many noted past evidence that suggests Freeman's teams have historically bounced back from these sorts of letdowns, which provides some encouragement.
Then there are other callers who express concern that last week's loss will linger and that Purdue can tell that there is a "wounded animal" coming to town that they hope to take advantage of in their home stadium. In true Notre Dame fashion, this afternoon affair is bringing with it some high anxiety.
What is Notre Dame's QB Situation entering this game?
Another huge question fans have entering this weekend is about the health of Riley Leonard. Even if he can start, everyone knows he is not operating at 100%. How effective can he be in this scenario in a game Notre Dame absolutely must win?
If Leonard cannot start or starts but cannot finish, it'll be up to Steve Angeli to save the day for the Irish. This is a lot of pressure to place on Angeli to come in and "save the day" and possibly the season for Notre Dame, will it come to this? Irish fans are used to football stress, but I don't think any of them were fully prepared for this amount of anxiety entering just the 3rd game of the season.
