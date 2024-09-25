Notre Dame Fans Debate Expectations for Matchup Against Louisville
Notre Dame vs Louisville
The Irish face undefeated Louisville in a must-win game
The tension is palpable as the Always Irish radio show moves along from the University of Miami game reactions and into Louisville preparation. It isn't hyperbole to say that what happens in this game will likely dictate if Notre Dame turns a corner and stabilizes itself this year or if the season falls off the rails.
Should Notre Dame win, it will enter the bye still in playoff position with a string of very winnable games coming up. Should the Irish lose though, CFP dreams will likely be dashed before the calendar even hits October. This would be a worst-case scenario.
Radio Callers do not agree on Notre Dame's standing
Caller predictions for the Louisville game are all over the map. Many folks feel that Notre Dame plays better in "bigger" game moments, which this is one, and therefore they expect the Irish to be laser-focused on the task at hand.
On the flip side of this perspective, there's a contingent of fans that don't believe Notre Dame can be relied upon to play consistent enough football to beat the Cardinals given the evidence gathered the first month of the season.
This game is a massive needle mover for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame. The Irish cannot afford two home losses in September.
The practical and perceptual implications of doing so would be devastating. Freeman and company have played some of their best football with their backs against the wall and this feels like another one of these spots for Freeman and his team.
