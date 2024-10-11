Notre Dame vs Stanford: Passing Game Aims for Continued Growth
Notre Dame's passing game on the upswing
Notre Dame's passing attack will look to continue to grow throughout the second half of the season after a slow start but some increased productivity heading into the break.
Riley Leonard completed nearly 70% of his passes against Louisville and Miami University, good for three touchdowns, no interceptions and over 300 yards. This is a foundation that can be built upon.
Notre Dame's OC Mike Denbrock spoke over the off-week about the work being put into the passing game, especially the deep passing game, a feature of the offense that he'd like to see continue to evolve and become more reliable.
Many different ways to create a more diverse passing game
For Notre Dame to expand the passing game and make it more consistent, I think getting more players involved would be wise.
I see no reason why Jeremiyah Love and JD Price can't get more involved in the short to intermediate game. Once these two players get the ball in space, magic can happen. The more chances for this to occur, the better.
I'd also like to see Notre Dame use the tight ends more. Mitch Evans only has ten catches this season and Eli Raridon has four. I genuinely thought entering the season that these players would be much more a part of the passing game than they have been.
If this group can get more involved with the pass game it will help open up everything else the Irish want to do offensively.
