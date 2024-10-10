Go Aggies! Notre Dame Will Be Texas A&M's Biggest Cheerleader
Texas A&M is gaining momentum at the right time
Last year, Texas got in the four-team playoff because it won the Big 12 Championship and beat Alabama, who won the SEC Championship and took down unbeaten Georgia. The CFP couldn't put in Bama without putting in the team that won the head-to-head matchup in Tuscaloosa.
Yes, there's that loss to Northern Illinois, but if it comes down to the CFP's decision between A&M or Notre Dame for seeding, or even a spot, and the committee is going by who won the head-to-head matchup ...
Basically, if you're a Notre Dame fan ... GO AGGIES!
Slowly but surely, the Aggies have won five straight games and are 3-0 in SEC play since dropping the opener in College Station to the Irish.
This includes hard-fought conference wins over Florida and Arkansas before most recently embarrassing an apparently very much overrated Missouri team 41-10.
The Aggies are on the rise and in a way, that means Notre Dame is as well.
Texas A&M has itself a whale of a football coach in Mike Elko
Mike Elko is a terrific football coach. Followers of Notre Dame know this from his not-so-long-ago successful run in South Bend.
Few had any doubt that Elko would quickly turn around not only Texas A&M's results on the field, but heal the culture feeding into it off the field as well. It as simply a matter of how long it'd take.
If Notre Dame was going to beat Texas A&M in College Station, the best chance to do it would logically be in Elko's Year 1, Week 1, Game 1 moment.
So far, this theory seems to be playing out. Notre Dame got a hard-fought SEC win and Texas A&M has continued to get better after it on their end.
Texas A&M may go on a SEC and College Football Playoff run, and that REALLY helps Notre Dame
Texas A&M still has many challenges ahead on the schedule including matchups with Brian Kelly and LSU and rival Texas, but this is one of the hottest teams in college football right now with an offense that is coming to life to pair with an already excellent defensive unit.
As long as Notre Dame takes care of business the rest of the season, all should be fine. Going 11-1 would make the Irish a mortal lock for the expanded CFP, and perhaps even the 5 seed.
If there's a loss, and the Irish go 10-2, the next best thing that can happen is for Texas A&M to make a true run at the SEC title. This would cement Notre Dame's victory as one of the best wins of the season in the country come playoff seeding time.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.