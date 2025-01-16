Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman To The NFL? Not So Fast ...
Marcus Freeman's coaching credibility has sky-rocketed in 2024
After Notre Dame's unthinkable Week Two loss to Northern Illinois in South Bend, some tough questions were being asked both nationally and locally about the direction of the Irish program.
Is the Marcus Freeman era going off the rails? Is Freeman the right man to lead this program in the modern era of CFB? How could Notre Dame lose this game at home? Could Freeman right the ship?
These were all fair questions that received concrete answers over time. Since the week two defeat, Notre Dame has gone on a 13-game winning streak, the longest in the nation by far, and is on the verge of winning a national championship as one of the last two teams standing in the inaugural 12-team playoff. My how quickly things change in the world of college football.
It's great to be wanted by the NFL, but timing is everything
Notre Dame fans should be thrilled that NFL teams think so highly of Marcus Freeman that they'd like to interview him for a head coaching job. That being said, like with anything in life, timing is everything.
Freeman has just signed a long-term extension to stay in South Bend through the 2030 season and has his Irish program at the top of the sport. It certainly feels like Freeman plans on being in South Bend for the long haul, but the Chicago Bears are the Chicago Bears, and the NFL is the NFL. Even so, the Notre Dame gig is still among the best in sports.
Freeman's unique personality and exceptional communication skills make him the perfect college coach and mentor for young men. I feel his gifts are best suited to the college game, but of course, that could change if Marcus desires a different kind of challenge.
Could I see Freeman as an NFL coach someday? Certainly, but only after a national championship trophy or two are sitting in the Gug complex.
There's unfinished business in South Bend and I believe Marcus Freeman is the kind of person who will want to finish what he started before considering moving on.
