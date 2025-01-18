Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Styles Make Fights in the CFP National Championship
Notre Dame wants a street fight in the trenches
From the Notre Dame side, it would like nothing more than to turn the College Football Playoff National Championship into a line-of-scrimmage slugfest that looks like the most recent Ohio State Michigan game.
The Irish would like a lower-scoring affair that leaks time off the clock and drags the game out. The Irish are not built to win an up-and-down-the-field boat-race shootout.
For this to occur, a couple of things must happen. Offensively, Notre Dame will have to extend drives and get first downs. Not only does this take time off the clock and hopefully lead to points, but it also keeps the Irish defense rested and Ohio State's high-powered offense off the field.
Defensively, the Irish must do a good job on early downs near the line of scrimmage setting up some 3rd and longs. Notre Dame must also always be aware of the stable of athletic receivers Ohio State features and do everything in their power to not get burned for big chunk plays or get beat over the top.
It's a tough task, but Al Golden will have a good plan for the Buckeyes, it'll come down to execution.
Ohio State wants a boat race up and down the field
Since Ohio State's brutal loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes offensive philosophy has shifted. Rather than be insistent on a line-of-scrimmage toughness battle that Ohio State lost to the Wolverines, the new approach has been to light it up through the air utilizing their very gifted wide receivers.
This approach has paid dividends for Ohio State as they have been able to jump ahead of each team they have faced in the playoff early in the first quarter largely through the passing game. If Ohio State can do the same against the Irish, it could be a long day for Notre Dame and Al Golden's beat-up but still stellar defense.
Styles make fights. And whichever team is able to force the other to play their style of football has a great chance of hoisting the sport's ultimate prize.
