Notre Dame’s Magical 2024 Run: One Chapter Left to Be Written
So many "Notre Dame" things have lined up, it feels like destiny
As the Irish prepare to face off against the talented Buckeyes with immortal college football glory on the line, things just feel different around the Irish program.
From the 13-game win streak to the 3 playoff wins that each had a unique feel to them, to the Irish overcoming a long list of major injuries to key contributors to get to the title game, it just feels like it might be Notre Dame's time.
It isn't lost on me that Notre Dame's first official championship was won 100 years ago in 1924. Perhaps it's time for the Four Horsemen to ride again? Or how about the fact that the last coach to win a championship at Notre Dame, Ryan Day's mortal enemy Lou Holtz just turned 88 years old after winning his title for the Irish in 1988. History seems to be lining up for Notre Dame with just one chapter left to be written.
Marcus Freeman vs his alma mater for the 3rd time
Aside from the bigger historical picture of this matchup, there is the unique angle of Marcus Freeman and his relationship with Ohio State. As a former all-Big Ten linebacker for the Buckeyes, nobody understands Ohio State's history and culture more than Notre Dame's head man.
Freeman suffered a loss in his first official game as Irish head man at the Horseshoe in 2022 with a quarterback making his first-ever collegiate start by a score of 21-10. Notre Dame fought hard but was simply outmanned. In 2023, the Buckeyes traveled to South Bend and escaped with a win in a game Notre Dame should have won if not for a combination of astounding offensive, defensive, and coaching lapses in the closing minutes of the contest. This is a loss that still stings over a year later.
Now comes Marcus Freeman's third shot at his former team, with a title hanging in the balance. How sweet it'd be for Marcus to win this one and come full circle against the team he laid his body on the line for not long ago.
All of the narratives are present for the most compelling ESPN 30 for 30 yet if Notre Dame can pull the upset. Since week 2 Notre Dame has felt like a team of destiny, can the Irish write the final chapter of glory adding to Notre Dame's lengthy championship history? I wouldn't bet against it.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.