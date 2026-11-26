Given that it's Thanksgiving week, I started thinking about the Notre Dame Football program and all of the modernizations and changes that have taken place within it since Marcus Freeman became the head man. Nearly every aspect of this program has changed for the better, on and off the field. There's plenty to be thankful for, and here are some of the top blessings.

Notre Dame is in prime playoff position

This particular football season has been a rollercoaster ride. The first six games against six unranked opponents didn't move the needle; the BYU result caused understandable frustration; the Miami result restored hope, and every game since then has reaffirmed it.



With one more win, Notre Dame is a lock for the playoff. I'm not certain if the Irish can end up staying in a "bye seed" or not, but if the consolation prize is a round one game at Notre Dame Stadium in late December, every Irish fan should be thrilled. What a difference a year makes!

4️⃣ in the College Football Playoff Rankings#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/kYucaWkZko — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 25, 2026

Notre Dame recruiting has never been better

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

As we sit less than a week away from signing day, 247sports has Notre Dame's class ranked the best in the country, and it could still get even better should the Irish flip all-world linebacker Kaden Henderson from Texas A&M.



Looking ahead to 2028, the Notre Dame big board is full of top-notch athletes interested in pledging for the Irish.

What I'm about to say next is something just a handful of years ago I thought was completely unrealistic but has now become reality. Under the current dynamic, Notre Dame should sign a top-three recruiting class every year.



Talent begets talent, and winning begets winning. The Irish have figured out a formula that works, and the most talented high school players in the country are taking notice

Notre Dame now has the No. 1 class in 2028 with the commitment of OT Lincoln Fa'alafi, according to @247Sports and the composite rankings.



The Fighting Irish also currently own the top class in 2027 based on the composite. pic.twitter.com/V6asRxMWBf — Drew Mentock (@AndrewMentock) November 24, 2026

The Notre Dame Football program is now getting full and proper administrative support

For many decades throughout the history of Notre Dame Football, the university itself put a governor on the football program by choice. Those days are long gone. Under the direction of athletic director Pete Bevacqua, this program is finally getting proper support.

In recent years, we've seen a massive ramp-up in NIL spending, coaching salaries, academic flexibility, fundraising, and facilities. When Notre Dame operates with all of these areas pulling from the same end of the rope in support of football, the Irish are a monster.



This is the modern golden age of Notre Dame Football. Now, while things are hitting on all cylinders, the team must get over the hump and win at least one national title. The time has come.