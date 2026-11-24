Well, this is it.



Win, and Notre Dame is back in the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons and for the fourth time in program history.



Lose, and chances are great that Notre Dame will be drafting a letter to decline a bowl invitation.

Notre Dame takes on Syracuse on Saturday, a noon ET start in New York. The 10-1 Fighting Irish are a massive favorite over the Orange, but have to close the year out strong to avoid an upset that Syracuse may threaten to pull, even if the game ended 70-7 in Notre Dame's favor last November.



So what must Notre Dame do to keep Syracuse from threatening an upset?

Notre Dame Keys to Beating Syracuse - Avoid Flat Start

Marcus Freeman preaches to "Leave no doubt" and for the most part, Notre Dame has done just that in 2026. After beating No. 1 Miami on Nov. 7, Notre Dame came out and blasted Boston College and dominated against SMU, winning the two games by a combined 55 points.



While I'm not looking to give an excuse of any kind, human nature would tell you that a slow start is due for Notre Dame, perhaps with the early start coupled with travel to the east adding to the possibility.



To leave no doubt would mean to not lean into what human nature says is due, and instead go out and perform in a big way.

Notre Dame Keys to Beating Syracuse - Limit Orange Passing Attack

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While just 5-6 on the season, Syracuse does feature a strong passing game. Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli is out with a shoulder injury, but the well traveled Malachi Nelson has averaged 244.6 passing yards in the three games he's been Syracuse's primary quarterback.



Notre Dame has arguably the best pass defense in the country, but injuries in the secondary have added up. It'll be vital for the defensive front to supply pressure like it has most of the season, aside from the BYU game, to keep Syracuse from the chucking the ball all over the yard.

Notre Dame Keys to Beating Syracuse - Pound the Ball

The Notre Dame running backs should have another big showing against Syracuse and provide the best way for the offense to avoid any kind of let down. Syracuse allows 4.5 yards per carry to date, which is 0.6 yards more than it gains per attempt itself.



It's also giving up nearly two rushing touchdowns per game this fall.



However, in upset wins over both North Carolina and SMU, Syracuse allowed just 101 and 69 rushing yards total.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

On the upset fear meter this game checks in at roughly a 1.4/10 for me, as I trust Freeman and his staff to have the team prepared for the regular season finale.



Notre Dame survived a scare two years ago in its regular season finale when a few injuries played a factor in USC giving the Irish a lot to handle until a late Christian Gray pick-six (followed by a Xavier Watts pick-six).

The best defense against laying an egg and having a compelling contest into the second half against Syracuse is being able to run the ball and playing great defense.



Both things Notre Dame has done with regularity this year, and both things I feel confident in it being able to do Saturday.