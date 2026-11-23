It has been a November to remember for many reasons regarding Notre Dame football.



It started the month by knocking off No. 1 Miami in a thriller in South Bend, and has beaten Boston College and SMU both soundly since.



It sits just one win over Syracuse away from a return trip to the College Football Playoff, and a possible first-round bye may also await.

It hasn't just been on the field that Notre Dame has been winning this month, though. Off the field in recruiting battles, Marcus Freeman and his staff continue to get things done.



Over the weekend, Notre Dame flipped previous Miami linebacker commitment AJ Randle, Jr., and as a result took over the top spot in the On3 team recruiting rankings for the 2027 cycle.

About New Notre Dame Commitment AJ Randle

Randle flipped his commitment from Miami to Notre Dame over the weekend after originally pledging to Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes back in May of this year.



Randle is among the top-rated linebackers in the cycle. The Garner, North Carolina product is rated as the 63rd overall player in the class by the 247Sports composite ratings. Rivals grades him the highest, putting him as the 38th best overall player in the cycle and second-best linebacker.

New Miami Hurricanes 4 ⭐️ LB commit AJ Randle is the definition of a ATHLETE



This past season, Randle played QB, RB, LB, and hawks down running backs 👀 🔥



Miami got a DAWG! pic.twitter.com/yiNHBQxTzx — TrintonBreeze (@TrintonBreeze) May 24, 2026

Randle checks in at 6-3, 210 pounds, and a quick look at his highlights show a player that isn't going to just step up and cause pressures or make tackles in the run game, but one that has the speed and athleticism to be a difference maker in pass coverage as well.

Notre Dame's Star Studded Recruiitng Class for 2027

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

While Notre Dame hasn't really struggled to recruit under Marcus Freeman, what has happened in the last two cycles is truly next level stuff.



In the 2024 and 2025 cycles, Notre Dame had what the 247Sports composite ranked as the 10th and 12th best classes, respectively. The same outlet ranks its 2026 class as the sixth best and 2027's as the third best.

The commitment of AJ Randle gives Notre Dame the No. 1 recruiting class in 2027, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, about two weeks from national signing day. pic.twitter.com/v4EOQPzgwd — Drew Mentock (@AndrewMentock) November 23, 2026

If you check out where Rivals has Notre Dame, it's even more impressive. After 11th and 12th place rankings in the 2024 and 2025 cycles, it gave the Fighting Irish the second highest class last year and ranks it as the top class this time around.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

Is the Notre Dame train under Marcus Freeman only now just leaving the station and getting rolling?



To date, Notre Dame has gone 53-13 under Freeman, making a National Championship Game appearance in the 2024 season.



That happened with recruiting classes that weren't seen as being on the level as the most recent classes has helped bring in.

The development has clearly been there for Notre Dame under Freeman and while key additions are brought in annually through the transfer portal, it's not a program that is make or break based on the haul of transfers.



If Notre Dame is 53-13 under Freeman and 35-5 in its last 40 games overall, what's going to happen when even more perceived talent hits the Notre Dame campus?

These are great days we're livin', bros.