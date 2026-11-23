Notre Dame has come a long way as a program in a few short years. Once the NIL era started, the university had a clear decision to make.



One option was to double down on football excellence, spend a ton of money yearly, and be one of the "haves" in the new framework of the sport, or, essentially, become an Ivy League school. Notre Dame brass chose to go all in, and it's paying off big time.

Slowly but surely, the Irish have built one of the deepest rosters in the sport

Notre Dame is now at the point in the Freeman era, with success on the field, relentless recruiting, and juicy NIL offerings, to have one of the most talented, athletic, and deep teams in the country.



This doesn't mean the roster is perfect; nobody's is, but it can compete with any team from any conference. Gone are the days when the Irish entered big games at a huge talent deficit.

For the rest of the Freeman era, Notre Dame should land top five recruiting classes at a minimum, with top three classes being a realistic target.



The key here is consistency, stacking elite classes on top of each other with no drop-off classes in between. This is exactly what the Irish are doing, and this will set Notre Dame up to compete at an elite clip for the foreseeable future.



Notre Dame always had the ability to be a talent acquisition powerhouse if it chose to be, and now it's choosing to be, and it's beautiful to see.

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Notre Dame has Champagne problems

There have been many games Notre Dame has played this year in which the Irish won by double digits, yet on my postgame call-in radio shows and private chats, complaints arise.



Some folks think the offense is too predictable and vanilla, lacking ideal receiver personnel; others want to send Defensive Coordinator Chris Ash back to Rutgers for running too much zone. Yet, in spite of these complaints, the Irish have been one of the most consistent teams in college football this year.

As we enter the final regular season week of the year, only one team remains undefeated: Utah. This takes the bite off Notre Dame's lackluster performance in its one loss a bit.



The reality is that no team is perfect in college football this year, and Notre Dame has just as good a chance at winning the title as any other team that will be in the CFP field.

It's fine to always want your team to play better or look more complete every week, but it's also healthy to sometimes take a step back and analyze the entire ecosystem. And when you do that, you see that Notre Dame is firmly entrenched at the top end of the sport now and for the foreseeable future. It's okay to enjoy that!