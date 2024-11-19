Notre Dame Fans Navigate Two Dramatic Dynamics in a Season of High Stakes
Notre Dame has two very interesting games left to be played
Irish fans had a lot to say on the Monday morning version of the Always Irish radio show. Regarding the Virginia game, fans loved the overall result and the defensive effort, but still long for a more stable and consistent offense as Notre Dame winds down the season and looks towards meaningful postseason play.
Callers to the show were very much intrigued by the two games Notre Dame has remaining. Army has an unbeaten record but has played a very light schedule that makes judging their threat level to Notre Dame hard to discern.
As For USC? It has a handful of losses but was leading in each of these games in the fourth quarter. The Trojans also just made a QB switch which adds a new dynamic to this matchup as well. Each of these remaining games has nuance to it that must be respected and acknowledged.
The CFP buildup and chatter is hard to ignore
Notre Dame fans realize these are dangerous times. Notre Dame still has two potentially tricky games to win before a CFP bid and even a potential round one home game can become a reality. While everyone knows this, it's very hard to ignore and not get wrapped up in the already-building CFP chatter.
The Irish are exactly where they wanted to be this year. In complete control of their own CFP destiny with just a couple games, winnable games, left to play.
Regarding the two games that will determine Notre Dame's playoff appearance dreams, it's very appropriate that both Army and USC have extensive histories with the Irish with 2024 being the latest chapter, with everything on the line for the boys from South Bend.
