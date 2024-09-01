Notre Dame-Texas A&M: Adon Shuler Nabs His First Career Interception
Adon Shuler picks off Conner Weigman in the 2nd Quarter to set up a field goal for the Irish.
In this story:
Notre Dame sophomore safety Adon Shuler won the job over veteran Northwestern transfer Rod Heard II in fall camp and it is already paying off for the Irish in Week 1.
The Notre Dame defense has been close to a few turnvoers in the first half in a tough battle vs. Texas A&M. Shuler gave the Notre Dame team its first momemtum shift of the game - leading to a field goal to tie it up.
