Notre Dame-Texas A&M: Adon Shuler Nabs His First Career Interception

Adon Shuler picks off Conner Weigman in the 2nd Quarter to set up a field goal for the Irish.

Freshman safety Adon Shuler (21) at football practice at the Irish Athletic Center at Notre Dame on Tuesday August 1, 2023.
Freshman safety Adon Shuler (21) at football practice at the Irish Athletic Center at Notre Dame on Tuesday August 1, 2023. / MATTIE NERETIN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Notre Dame sophomore safety Adon Shuler won the job over veteran Northwestern transfer Rod Heard II in fall camp and it is already paying off for the Irish in Week 1.

The Notre Dame defense has been close to a few turnvoers in the first half in a tough battle vs. Texas A&M. Shuler gave the Notre Dame team its first momemtum shift of the game - leading to a field goal to tie it up.

