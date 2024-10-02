Notre Dame Fans Prepare for a Wild Second Half of the Season
How much work can the Irish get done during the off week?
Callers to the Always Irish morning show seem to be enjoying the week-long reprieve from the stress of watching Notre Dame each Saturday. The break has allowed them to think about what will come next for the Irish.
Is it realistic to think that Notre Dame will emerge from the break refreshed and with some new wrinkles to add to their repertoire? One would certainly hope the open week will allow the staff a chance to evaluate their game plan and adjust some things. This being said, we must always acknowledge just how beat up the Irish are right now. They may need the extra week simply for recovery.
Notre Dame announced some major roster news
Notre Dame received some great news this week as the Irish have flipped USF 4-star committed athlete Antavious Richardson who was also being pursued by Alabama. What a terrific get for Notre Dame as continues to build more program depth with well-rounded athletes.
In some additional roster news, Tyson Ford has announced his plans to leave Notre Dame and enter the transfer portal. Ford now joins Jaden Mickey as the second Irish player to make this decision in the past week. While not ideal timing for anyone involved, I expect to see more of this kind of move being made in the future as the sport continues to change in the modern era.
