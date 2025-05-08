Notre Dame Fans React To Long-Term Football Schedule Deal With Clemson
Notre Dame fans enjoy this budding modern rivalry
Big news broke this week as Notre Dame, Clemson, and the ACC have announced an agreement to have the Irish and Tigers square off in the regular season every year for the next 12.
These two programs met twice in the late 70's, with the next matchup not being until 2015. Since 2015, Notre Dame and Clemson have faced off six times, with Clemson leading the modern series 4-2.
Irish fans enjoy this modern rivalry. Outside of the playoff game in which Clemson destroyed the Irish, the rest of the games have been immensely entertaining and or and highly competitive. This is a rivalry that, unlike many, is based on mutual respect, not hatred.
Every situation has nuance to it, though. For as much as Notre Dame fans look forward to this ongoing battle, a simple question arises. At what cost?
Is USC about to drop the yearly series with Notre Dame?
Ever since USC joined the B10, there have been rumors that the Trojans may not keep the Irish on the schedule every year past 2026, the last season USC is officially booked on the schedule.
Does USC need to play Notre Dame? Not necessarily. The theory here is that USC is now in the B10, a conference plenty tough enough to gauge Trojan playoff worthiness without the risk of adding the Irish to the schedule out of conference.
My first reaction to hearing the news about the extended Clemson series was that this is clearly an attempt by Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua to book a brand-name game yearly to replace one that will could soon go away, which would be a travesty to the sport.
So, while I love the ongoing concept of playing Clemson, it will be a sad day for college football if it comes with the loss of the yearly battle with all things LA.
I want to be very clear, none of this is official, but it feels to me like the writing is on the wall of what is to come between USC and Notre Dame. The loss of this game would hurt, but hurt a little less knowing the USC side will be the ones bowing out.
