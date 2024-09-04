Notre Dame Fans Are Ready To See What Comes Next vs NIU
Can Notre Dame continue to ride momentum into Week 2 against the Huskies?
Wednesday during the football season is always an interesting day on the Always Irish call-in radio show. Why? Fans are in between the previous week's game and next week's game. Many fans are still riding high focusing on the Texas A&M win and the commensurate football high that came with it.
On the flipside, an entire other subset of fans have already moved on from the first game and are now singularly focused on Notre Dame preventing a letdown game against the visiting Huskies from NIU.
And then there's a third group of fans, those with a sense of football balance who are still relishing in the Irish Aggies upset while also gearing up for this week's matchup.
Week to week improvement is the theme of the season
Many callers to the program had similar thoughts as to what they are hoping to see from Notre Dame in game 2. The top items on this list seemed to be consistent.
They are to continue to see the young Irish offensive line develop rhythm together and to see the Notre Dame downfield passing game show itself after not being a huge part of the game plan against Texas A&M.
Notre Dame is flying high entering this game. The program has just experienced a surge in momentum and deserved national praise based on their Week 1 win.
Are they mature enough to keep their eye on the prize and get to 2-0 or will they be too consumed by their own positive press clippings and fall into an age-old trap?
