Notre Dame Fans Still Reeling After Devastating Loss: Fallout and Reactions
How do Notre Dame fans feel after some time to process what has occurred?
The Monday morning Always Irish radio show had a very interesting tone to it. Now that Notre Dame fans have had a couple of days to process what they witnessed against Northern Illinois, what comes next? In the short term, putting together a winning effort vs Purdue is the answer.
Longer term? That's much more complicated. Is there leadership in the program needed to right the ship and rip off a string of wins to stabilize 2024 so that it can be considered a solid season of progress?
That's certainly possible, but is very much in doubt give the current state of things and the fan bases' understandable angst.
Notre Dame fans are hurt and its taking a toll
More than anything else, Notre Dame fans are hurt. After a thrilling Week 1 win, all of the excitement and positivity gained has been lost and fans are left to wonder if they can "buy in" again this year or if each week will be a crapshoot in terms of Notre Dame's performance and preparation.
This fan base is loyal. They aren't going anywhere. They want to believe. They just need a reason to and for far too long, they haven't had one that can sustain. Can Notre Dame right the ship this week and beat Purdue on the road? I'm not sure anyone knows the answer to that question right now.
