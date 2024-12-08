Yahoo Sports Projects Favorable Seed for Notre Dame in College Football Playoff
Notre Dame had Saturday off as it awaits its seeding and opponent for the College Football Playoff.
As of late Saturday night we already know that Notre Dame will be hosting a home game for the First Round. Who will that game be against though and what will Notre Dame be seeded?
The playoff path depends on exactly that.
College Football Playoff Projection: Yahoo Sports
Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports released his final College Football Playoff projections after the thrilling end to the ACC Championship game. Dellenger's projection is about as friendly of draw as imaginable for Notre Dame.
Check it out below:
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
Not only would Notre Dame get a very favorable matchup with SMU in the First Round, it would also have a favorable Second Round date with Arizona State.
A potential Semi-Final date with Oregon (or Ohio State/Tennessee) would certainly be a challenge but the path to get there is a lot easier for Notre Dame than the three teams mentioned above - clearly something that you'd sign up.
The College Football Playoff committee is set to announce the final rankings and playoff field at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 9.