Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sports Illustrated
As some have seen on social media today, August brings a new start to Notre Dame's coverage at Sports Illustrated.
I've been working to get content up for roughly the last month but today am able to officially welcome a few teammates to the staff.
John Kennedy has run the popular Always Irish podcast/YouTube show since the struggles of the 2016 and been a voice of Notre Dame fans since.
Mason Plummer has written about Notre Dame at previous outlets, has a knowledge of all Notre Dame teams and follows recruiting about as closely as anyone I personally know.
Nathan Erbach has been a content creator in the Notre Dame online arena for years and is a lifelong follower of Fighting Irish athletics.
As for myself, I have run Fighting Irish Wire at USA Today since 2019, previously hosted the national online Notre Dame pregame show for Audacy, and have followed Notre Dame football for as long as I've had a basic understanding of math.
Speaking for myself, I could not possibly be more excited about getting to cover Notre Dame athletics with this group of guys and getting started during what should be a very memorable around South Bend.
Be sure to check back here often as the content will be flowing out during fall camp and into the season.
In the meantime, I jumped on John's latest Always Irish show as we discussed the move here before having a healthy conversation about the first impressions of Notre Dame football's fall camp which you can check out below.
