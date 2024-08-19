Notre Dame Fighting Irish On Sports Illustrated LIVE: Offensive Line Concerns are Real
Offensive line concerns are dominating camp headlines
It was a joy to have Nick Shepkowski, the Managing Editor of Notre Dame Fighting Irish On SI, join me on YouTube to discuss this week's Irish camp updates. Predictably, much of the discussion focused on the ongoing inconsistency along the offensive line, as it seems the coaching staff is still trying to find player combinations on the left side that they are comfortable with and trust.
Most recently, during multiple media viewing sessions, the first group included the inexperienced Anthonie Knapp at LT and Sam Pendleton at LG, over more veteran players like Tosh Baker, Pat Coogan, and Rocco Spindler.
This kind of lineup adaptation at this point in camp is a clear signal that the staff has not been impressed with what they've seen from the older players and are willing to go young with high upside. Time is running out, and this must be settled soon.
The offense looks to get more explosive and the defense expects to dominate
If Notre Dame can settle on an offensive line they trust to be serviceable, this offense could look much different than what Irish fans are used to seeing. The backs and tight ends are already strengths, and the receiver unit is much deeper, more athletic, and versatile than in the last couple of seasons. Hopes are high that this group will take a big leap forward in 2024.
The Irish defense seems to be the area of the team with the fewest questions. This unit should be rock solid, if not absolutely elite. They have a veteran presence at all three levels, mixed with youthful athleticism ready to break out. We fully expect this unit to be the backbone of the team once again.
