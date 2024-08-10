Notre Dame Football Veteran Lineman Breaks Down Reworked Irish O-Line
The biggest story a week-and-a-half into Notre Dame football's fall camp has been the offensive line.
Dealing with a season-ending injury to projected starting left tackle Charles Jagusah has left Notre Dame offensive line coach Joe Rudolph shuffling pieces.
Veteran offensive lineman Tosh Baker, who has three career starts to his name, has moved to left tackle to replace Jagusah in camp.
Notre Dame offensive guard Pat Coogan, who remains in competition to again earn a starting spot this fall, spoke to the media on Thursday about some of camp's early challenges.
Pat Coogan on Tosh Baker Moving to Left Tackle
"Tosh Baker has played a lot of football," said Coogan, "and we've played a lot of football together, and I know he's a great football player, a damn good football player, so...I'm not worried, it's the next man up mentality and that's how it's always been here, and I know Tosh has the same idea of what we're trying to do and how we're trying to succeed."
Pat Coogan on Being a Returning Starter
"The season (2023) gave me a perspective on what I need to get better at and that was getting stronger in the weight room" said Coogan, "I truly believe I had the best off-season of my life and I'm in the best shape of my life so that's something I really prioritized this season was strength training."
"Me and Coach (Joe) Rudolph both agreed that was the one thing for me, that I had to get stronger," added Coogan, "and I believe I did that and that it's showing up on the field so I'm happy to see those results and I just need to keep pushing."
Pat Coogan's Lessons from 2023 Season
"Obviously it was my first time playing and I never really got experience before that so just knowing how my body is going to feel now, I had the advice of Joe (Alt), Blake (Fisher) and Zeke (Correll) last year. Them showing me the ropes kind of and telling me this is normal, but now I know how to treat my body better, I know how I'm going to feel, I know I've got to take steps ahead to make sure I don't feel as bad during the season."
"It's a long season, it's a grueling season, but it's the best and it's football."
Pat Coogan Sees Explosive Notre Dame Offense in 2024
"We're going to be an explosive offense," said Coogan, "and we're going to run the ball and we're going to run the ball really well."
"And then we're going to take shots, and we're going to throw the ball, and we're going to score a lot of points. We're going to be very explosive and then we're going to line up and run the ball."
—Enjoy free coverage of the Irish from Notre Dame Fighting Irish on SI—
Former Notre Dame safety intercepts pass as Detroit Lions fall to New York Giants
Former Notre Dame Safety Signs with Pittsburgh Steelers
Notre Dame Football: 5 Things to Know for August 9, 2024
Notre Dame Football's Next Impactful True-Freshman Linebacker
Notre Dame's New Offensive Line Plan Must Work - Or Else