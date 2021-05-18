Notre Dame vs. Florida State Kickoff Time Announced

Notre Dame and Florida State will be playing under the lights to kick off the 2021 season

Notre Dame is back to being an independent in 2021, and it will kick off the season in a primetime event. The Fighting Irish travel to Florida State to kick off the season, with the two teams scheduled to play on Sunday, Sept. 5. We already knew that, and now we know it will be a primetime affair, as the start time is now set for 7:30 PM ET.

Florida State leads the all-time series 6-4, but Notre Dame has dominated recent action, beating the Seminoles 42-26 this past October and smashing Florida State 42-13 in 2018. The last time Notre Dame traveled to Florida State (2014) it suffered a 31-27 defeat after an apparent game-winning touchdown was negated by a very, very questionable offensive penalty.

This will be just the third time Notre Dame has played in Doak Walker Stadium, the home of the Seminoles. Notre Dame beat Florida State 34-24 in 2002 and then dropped the 2014 game. Notre Dame will look for its first three-game win streak in the series.

First Glance: Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

