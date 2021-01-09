Notre Dame All-American And Postseason Award Roundup For 2020
Notre Dame earned its second College Football Playoff berth in three years, which followed an undefeated regular season and a trip to the ACC Championship game.
The outstanding season resulted in a number of Notre Dame players earning significant postseason honors. Here's a roundup of the postseason honors for Notre Dame players:
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Linebacker
Butkus Award (Nation's top linebacker)
ACC Defensive Player of the Year
1st Team All-American - Sporting News
1st Team All-American - Associated Press
1st Team All-American - American Football Coaches Association
1st Team All-American - Football Writers Association of America
1st Team All-American - Walter Camp
1st Team All-American - ESPN
1st Team All-American - CBS Sports
1st Team All-American - The Athletic
1st Team All-American - Phil Steele
1st Team All-ACC - Associated Press
1st Team All-ACC - League
Owusu-Koramoah earned unanimous All-American honors
Liam Eichenberg, Offensive Tackle
Jacob's Blocker Award (Top blocker in the ACC)
1st Team All-American - Sporting News
1st Team All-American - American Football Coaches Association
1st Team All-American - Football Writers Association of America
1st Team All-American - Walter Camp
1st Team All-American - CBS Sports
1st Team All-American - The Athletic
1st Team All-American - Phil Steele
2nd Team All-American - Associated Press
1st Team All-ACC - Associated Press
1st Team All-ACC - League
Eichenberg earned consensus All-American honors
Aaron Banks, Offensive Guard
1st Team All-American - Associated Press
1st Team All-American - American Football Coaches Association
1st Team All-American - ESPN
2nd Team All-American - Sporting News
2nd Team All-American - Walter Camp
2nd Team All-American - Phil Steele
1st Team All-ACC - Associated Press
1st Team All-ACC - League
Banks earned consensus All-American honors
Kyle Hamilton, Safety
1st Team All-American - Football Writers Association of America
1st Team All-American - Phil Steele
2nd Team All-American - American Football Coaches Association
2nd Team All-American - Walter Camp
2nd Team All-American - The Athletic
3rd Team All-American - Associated Press
1st Team All-ACC - Associated Press
1st Team All-ACC - League
Kyren Williams, Running Back
2nd Team All-American - Sporting News
3rd Team All-American - Phil Steele
2nd Team All-ACC (RB) - Associated Press
2nd Team All-ACC (RB) - League
Honorable Mention All-ACC (All-Purpose) - League
Tommy Kraemer, Offensive Guard
3rd Team All-American - Associated Press
Honorable Mention All-American - Phil Steele
1st Team All-ACC - Associated Press
1st Team All-ACC - League
Jarrett Patterson, Center
Honorable Mention All-American - Phil Steele
2nd Team All-ACC - Associated Press
3rd Team All-ACC - League
Michael Mayer, Tight End
1st Team Freshman All-American - The Athletic
1st Team Freshman All-American - 247Sports
3rd Team All-ACC - League
Robert Hainsey, Right Tackle
2nd Team All-ACC - Associated Press
2nd Team All-ACC - League
Nick McCloud, Cornerback
2nd Team All-ACC - Associated Press
3rd Team All-ACC - League
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Defensive Tackle
2nd Team All-ACC - League
Honorable Mention All-ACC
WR Javon McKinley
TE Tommy Tremble
DE Daelin Hayes
DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji
DT Kurt Hinish
S Shaun Crawford
