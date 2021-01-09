Notre Dame All-American And Postseason Award Roundup For 2020

Notre Dame players received a great deal of recognition and All-American honors in 2020

Notre Dame earned its second College Football Playoff berth in three years, which followed an undefeated regular season and a trip to the ACC Championship game.

The outstanding season resulted in a number of Notre Dame players earning significant postseason honors. Here's a roundup of the postseason honors for Notre Dame players:

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Linebacker

Butkus Award (Nation's top linebacker)

ACC Defensive Player of the Year

1st Team All-American - Sporting News

1st Team All-American - Associated Press

1st Team All-American - American Football Coaches Association

1st Team All-American - Football Writers Association of America

1st Team All-American - Walter Camp

1st Team All-American - ESPN

1st Team All-American - CBS Sports

1st Team All-American - The Athletic

1st Team All-American - Phil Steele

1st Team All-ACC - Associated Press

1st Team All-ACC - League

Owusu-Koramoah earned unanimous All-American honors

Liam Eichenberg, Offensive Tackle

Jacob's Blocker Award (Top blocker in the ACC)

1st Team All-American - Sporting News

1st Team All-American - American Football Coaches Association

1st Team All-American - Football Writers Association of America

1st Team All-American - Walter Camp

1st Team All-American - CBS Sports

1st Team All-American - The Athletic

1st Team All-American - Phil Steele

2nd Team All-American - Associated Press

1st Team All-ACC - Associated Press

1st Team All-ACC - League

Eichenberg earned consensus All-American honors

Aaron Banks, Offensive Guard

1st Team All-American - Associated Press

1st Team All-American - American Football Coaches Association

1st Team All-American - ESPN

2nd Team All-American - Sporting News

2nd Team All-American - Walter Camp

2nd Team All-American - Phil Steele

1st Team All-ACC - Associated Press

1st Team All-ACC - League

Banks earned consensus All-American honors

Kyle Hamilton, Safety

1st Team All-American - Football Writers Association of America

1st Team All-American - Phil Steele

2nd Team All-American - American Football Coaches Association

2nd Team All-American - Walter Camp

2nd Team All-American - The Athletic

3rd Team All-American - Associated Press

1st Team All-ACC - Associated Press

1st Team All-ACC - League

Kyren Williams, Running Back

2nd Team All-American - Sporting News

3rd Team All-American - Phil Steele

2nd Team All-ACC (RB) - Associated Press

2nd Team All-ACC (RB) - League

Honorable Mention All-ACC (All-Purpose) - League

Tommy Kraemer, Offensive Guard

3rd Team All-American - Associated Press

Honorable Mention All-American - Phil Steele

1st Team All-ACC - Associated Press

1st Team All-ACC - League

Jarrett Patterson, Center

Honorable Mention All-American - Phil Steele

2nd Team All-ACC - Associated Press

3rd Team All-ACC - League

Michael Mayer, Tight End

1st Team Freshman All-American - The Athletic

1st Team Freshman All-American - 247Sports

3rd Team All-ACC - League

Robert Hainsey, Right Tackle

2nd Team All-ACC - Associated Press

2nd Team All-ACC - League

Nick McCloud, Cornerback

2nd Team All-ACC - Associated Press

3rd Team All-ACC - League

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Defensive Tackle

2nd Team All-ACC - League

Honorable Mention All-ACC

WR Javon McKinley

TE Tommy Tremble

DE Daelin Hayes

DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji

DT Kurt Hinish

S Shaun Crawford

