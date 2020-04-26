IrishBreakdown
PODCAST: Breaking Down The 2020 NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

The 2020 NFL Draft is now complete, and six former Notre Dame players heard their name called over the three day event. Six more were quickly signed as undrafted free agents.

In the latest episode of the Irish Breakdown podcast we go over all six picks, and discuss which UDFA has the best chance to make it in the NFL.

We go pick-by-pick of the six Notre Dame players. The fit for each player is discussed, and we also dive into the depth charts that are in front of them. This is important because the fit will largely determine if a player can be successful, and the depth chart will determine the opportunity that is presented to them.

The player with the best opportunity, at least early on, could end up being someone other than the top picks. But this draft class for Notre Dame is in a unique situation in that the fit for all of them is quite strong. There will certainly be an opportunity for them to not only get action early on, but to eventually develop into difference makers for their new teams.

Following the analysis of the Notre Dame players we answer the questions presented by Irish Breakdown subscribers concerning their favorite NFL teams.

