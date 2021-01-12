Irish Breakdown 2020 Season Awards: Notre Dame Defense

Notre Dame had a successful 2020 campaign. The Fighting Irish went 10-2, will finish the season ranked in the Top 10, played in the ACC Championship game and made its second trip to the College Football Playoff.

With the season now over, it is time to hand out our season awards. In our latest podcast, Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell hand out eight different season-ending awards for the Notre Dame defense.

There were eight different awards for the defense. Those awards are most outstanding player, best skill player, best big man, top newcomer, most underrated, most clutch, comeback player of the year and what player they are most excited to see in 2021.

DeDario and Driskell both hand out their own awards for each category.

Listen to the show and then let us know in the comments section who you think should win those awards.

