Notre Dame 2021 Football Roster

The Notre Dame football roster for the 2021 season
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The updated 2021 roster for the Notre Dame football team. As changes are made to the roster they will be reflected in this roster.

The roster is broken down by position, and within each position group they are listed by class. (See the bottom of the page for more on the eligibility)

* - denotes walk-on / bold - denotes returning starter

QUARTERBACK

Quarterback 2021

Scholarship Players: 5
Walk-Ons: 1

-----

RUNNING BACK

Running Back 2021

Scholarship Players: 4
Walk-Ons: 0

-----

WIDE RECEIVER

Wide Receiver 2021

Scholarship Players: 12
Walk-Ons: 6

-----

TIGHT END

Tight End 2021

Scholarship Players: 5
Walk-Ons: 1

----- 

OFFENSIVE LINE

Offensive Line 2021

Scholarship Players: 15
Walk-Ons: 3

----- 

DEFENSIVE END

Defensive End 2021

Scholarship Players: 8
Walk-Ons: 2

----- 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Defensive Tackle 2021

Scholarship Players: 8
Walk-Ons: 0

----- 

LINEBACKER

Linebacker 2021

Scholarship Players: 11
Walk-Ons: 0

----- 

CORNERBACK

Cornerback 2021

Scholarship Players: 9
Walk-Ons: 4

----- 

SAFETY

Safety 2021

Scholarship Players: 7
Walk-Ons: 0

----- 

SPECIALISTS

Specialists 2021

Scholarship Players: 4
Walk-Ons: 4

----- 

Total Roster

Scholarship Players: 88
Walk-Ons: 21

The eligibility in this roster reflects what it would look like without the NCAA decision to grant an additional year to everyone who played in 2020. For every non-freshman on the roster except Kurt Hinish and Jonathan Doerer you can add an extra year of eligibility. 

The reason for this is that the majority of players like won't take advantage of the additional season, either by their choice or the school's. There won't be roster limits in 2021, but according to reports the rosters must get back to 85 scholarships by 2022, which means very few players will get that extra season. One position to keep an eye on in regards to taking advantage of the additional time is linebacker (Bo Bauer, Shayne Simon).

