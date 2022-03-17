Notre Dame Practice Report - Practice #1

Notre Dame held its first spring practice of the 2022 season this morning. It marked sort of an official beginning for head coach Marcus Freeman. It was our first chance to see Freeman and the new-look Notre Dame coaching staff and team.

There were a lot of new things to see during the practice that went beyond just new faces. How the team went about practice was quite different, and it's obvious that Freeman and the staff are overhauling how the Irish prepare on a daily basis, which was a topic of discussion.

We spent time going through each position on offense and defense and provided thoughts on the new coaches, the new drills, why its clear the staff changes are already paying off and of course we spent time breaking down what we saw from the players.

You can read the full report on the offense line HERE, and the highlights of the line's performance can be see at the top of this page. During the show we also talked through what we saw from the line and why it is so important.

