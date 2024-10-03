Notre Dame Football’s Impressive Stat to Start 2024, But There’s a Catch
Notre Dame has collected some solid wins through 5 games
Notre Dame Football has had a very interesting start to the 2024 football season. Through five games, Notre Dame is only team wins over ranked teams on the resume. Those came over Texas A&M and, most recently, against a Louisville team that battled until the final whistle in Notre Dame Stadium.
Collecting multiple ranked wins this early in the season is fantastic, but there is a down side.
The loss to Northern Illinois.
This loss is why the Irish aren't ranked higher off the credibility of the ranked wins and is also the reason Notre Dame is flying under the radar right now nationally. Such is the price to pay for ugly losses at home.
Will Notre Dame find consistency the second half of the season?
Notre Dame fans aren't quite sure what to expect from the Irish the rest of the season. Will the team find stable footing and play high-level consistent winning football? Or will the inconsistencies we've already seen on display combined with the major injury concerns ensure that each game is a stressful grind? Your guess is as good as mine.
Currently, the only other ranked opponent on Notre Dame's schedule is USC who the Irish don't play until the final week of the year in LA. I'm also keeping an eye on Army and Navy.
Albeit with light schedules, both teams are currently undefeated and have upcoming battles with Notre Dame. Will one of both be ranked by the time the games come around? This is an interesting developing dynamic to keep an eye on.
