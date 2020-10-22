SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Aaron Banks Sees Similarities Between Pitt and Notre Dame On Defense

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame senior guard Aaron Banks is a key figure in what has been the nation's best offensive line through the first seven weeks of the season. Following the team's Tuesday practice, Banks met with the media and addressed a number of topics, including the Pitt Panthers.

0:03 - Banks talks about the Pittsburgh front seven, and what makes them such a difficult challenge for offense's.

0:20 - Banks continues talking about the Panther defense, and the similarities he sees between Pitt and the Notre Dame defense. He also talks about the expectation of this being a physical game.

0:43 - The senior guard talks about how experience and play-calling allows the Irish offensive line to dominate and run the football.

1:05 - Banks talks about how his basketball experience helped him develop nimble footwork, and how that helps him play left tackle. Banks had to slide out to left tackle during Notre Dame's 42-26 victory over Florida State. He also revealed his nickname, "Dancing Bear."

1:50 - Banks talks about what it's like playing in front of low capacity stadiums.

Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Chat: #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Louisville Cardinals

All the latest updates, news and analysis from the Notre Dame vs. Louisville game

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Notre Dame Passing Game Needs To Vastly Improve ... And It Can

The tools are in place for Notre Dame's pass attack to get much better, but real changes are needed.

Bryan Driskell

by

zibby43

PFF: Ian Book Ranks 10th Among ACC Quarterbacks

Notre Dame quarterback ranks 10th among ACC starting quarterbacks through seven weeks of the season

Bryan Driskell

by

Fitz1105

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense vs. Louisville

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from its 12-7 win over Louisville

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Grades: Notre Dame Offense vs. Louisville

Grades for the Notre Dame offense from the win over Louisville

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Talking Notre Dame Pass Game Struggles, Ian Book, Freshman Wide Receivers and Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh

In the latest WSBT segment we talk about the Notre Dame pass game struggles, the play of Ian Book, playing young receivers and the Notre Dame/Pitt matchup

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Offensive Line vs. Pittsburgh DL Will Be An Epic Battle ... And Crucial To Victory

The battle between the Notre Dame offensive line and Pittsburgh defensive line will be the key to victory for both teams

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Key Takeaways From Notre Dame's Win Over Louisville: Offense

Key takeaways from the performance of the Notre Dame offense from the win over Louisville

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Opponent Preview: Pitt Panthers

A first-glance look at the next Notre Dame opponent, the 3-3 Pitt Panthers

Bryan Driskell

by

ryno1134

Notre Dame To The Orange Bowl Or College Football Playoff For In Latest Projections

According to ESPN, right now Notre Dame will play in the Orange Bowl or the College Football Playoff

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel