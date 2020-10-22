Aaron Banks Sees Similarities Between Pitt and Notre Dame On Defense

Notre Dame senior guard Aaron Banks is a key figure in what has been the nation's best offensive line through the first seven weeks of the season. Following the team's Tuesday practice, Banks met with the media and addressed a number of topics, including the Pitt Panthers.

0:03 - Banks talks about the Pittsburgh front seven, and what makes them such a difficult challenge for offense's.

0:20 - Banks continues talking about the Panther defense, and the similarities he sees between Pitt and the Notre Dame defense. He also talks about the expectation of this being a physical game.

0:43 - The senior guard talks about how experience and play-calling allows the Irish offensive line to dominate and run the football.

1:05 - Banks talks about how his basketball experience helped him develop nimble footwork, and how that helps him play left tackle. Banks had to slide out to left tackle during Notre Dame's 42-26 victory over Florida State. He also revealed his nickname, "Dancing Bear."

1:50 - Banks talks about what it's like playing in front of low capacity stadiums.

Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter