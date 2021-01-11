Notre Dame Legend Aaron Taylor Named To The College Football Hall of Fame

Former Notre Dame offensive tackle Aaron Taylor was named to the College Football Hall of Fame

Former Notre Dame offensive tackle Aaron Taylor was named one of 13 new inductees into the College Football Hall of Fame. The announcement from the National Football Foundation was made today, and the former Irish great became Notre Dame's

Taylor came to Notre Dame from famed Concord (Calif.) De La Salle High School. He played at Notre Dame from 1990-93, and he was twice named a consensus All-American, honors he earned after the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

Taylor was a team captain for Notre Dame in 1993.

The California native won the Lombardi Award in 1993, which at the time was given to the nation's best lineman or linebacker. Taylor is one of just five former Fighting Irish players to win the Lombardi Award. Only Manti Te'o (2012) has won it since Taylor did back in 1993.

He is the first player from the 1993 team that finished ranked No. 2 nationally to be elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Taylor was a first-round draft pick (No. 16 overall) of the Green Bay Packers in the 1994 NFL Draft. He started for the Packers in two Super Bowls, including Super Bowl XXXI, which was a Green Bay win over the New England Patriots.

Taylor is the 54th former Notre Dame player or coach to be elected into the College Football Hall of Fame.

