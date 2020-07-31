Notre Dame Well Represented In NFL Top 100 Players List

The NFL released their annual Top 100 breakdown, which is voted on by current players in the league. Notre Dame was well represented in the rankings, with five former players making the list.

That includes three offensive linemen that were all coached by former Irish assistant Harry Hiestand.

Notre Dame's five selections were tied for fourth among all college programs. Alabama (7), Ohio State (6) and LSU (6) were the only programs to have more alums ranked in the Top 100.

Below you will see the five former Irish players in the breakdown, followed by what NFL.com said about each player.

No. 29 - Quenton Nelson, G, Indianapolis Colts

"Add Nelson to the list of Top 100 newcomers. The imposing back-to-back first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl talent again started all 16 games, played 1,042 snaps and showed tremendous discipline with just three penalties to his name. Per PFF, Nelson was one of nine linemen to not allow a sack. His presence also helped the Colts run game to its best season in recent memory."

No. 55 - Zack Martin, G, Dallas Cowboys

"He’s been the best right guard in football for several years running and doesn’t appear to be slowing down at age 29. Martin earned his fourth first-team All-Pro selection in 2019 and has made first or second team in all six of his seasons. Canton, anyone?"

No. 64 - Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings

"Since getting drafted by the Vikings in 2012, Smith has become a mainstay of their defense. He hasn't missed a Pro Bowl since 2014 and was selected to the All-Pro first team in 2017. The Notre Dame product added three interceptions last season to bring his career total to 23. He also made 85 tackles and forced three fumbles."

No. 74 - Ronnie Stanley, OT, Baltimore Ravens

"Stanley makes his debut in the Top 100 after an outstanding fourth season in Baltimore. Pro Football Focus called the Notre Dame product “the best blocking tackle in the NFL.” Blocking for Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram, he was selected to the first team All-Pro and also made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season."

No. 88 - Jaylon Smith, LB, Dallas Cowboys

"Smith enjoyed his first Pro Bowl season in 2019, but drops 28 spots from his No. 61 ranking in last year’s list. Smith proved himself durable in 2019, however, posting a career-high 142 tackles while starting all 16 games for the second year in a row."

