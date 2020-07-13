Notre Dame Alums Named The NFL's Two Best Interior Blockers

No college program has done a better job producing NFL offensive line talent in the last decade than has Notre Dame. Whether you want to look at NFL Draft success or what they do once they get to the NFL, Notre Dame’s reputation of producing top linemen is well earned.

Three of the five All-Pros from the 2019 season were former Notre Dame blockers that were coached by former line coach Harry Hiestand. Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (2012-15) made his first All-Pro appearance, and he was joined by former teammates Zack Martin (2009-13) and Quenton Nelson (2014-17).

Former Fighting Irish tackle Mike McGlinchey didn’t make any All-Pro lists, but he did start at right tackle for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The accolades for the former Irish blockers continue to pile up, with Nelson and Martin being ranked as the two best interior blockers in the NFL by ESPN. Here’s a part of their analysis of why Nelson ranks No. 1 on the list.

“Nelson has gone 30 games without allowing a sack, according to Pro Football Focus data, and the Colts ranked seventh in rushing in 2019 despite injuries at quarterback and wide receiver. Nelson's youth and rookie contract are attractive for team-building. Plus, he ‘destroys people,’ the exec said, and that always helps.”

Martin checked in at No. 2 on the list. Here’s part of that analysis:

“Martin is still the gold standard for some despite the emergence of Nelson. He's durable, stout against the run and pass and does all the little things coaches love. Nelson and Martin split the first-place voting until Nelson separated, with a general manager and others helping break the tie. ‘More of a technician than Nelson, so that's probably where he gets his edge,’ an NFL offensive coach said.”

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter