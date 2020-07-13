IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Notre Dame Alums Named The NFL's Two Best Interior Blockers

Bryan Driskell

No college program has done a better job producing NFL offensive line talent in the last decade than has Notre Dame. Whether you want to look at NFL Draft success or what they do once they get to the NFL, Notre Dame’s reputation of producing top linemen is well earned.

Three of the five All-Pros from the 2019 season were former Notre Dame blockers that were coached by former line coach Harry Hiestand. Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (2012-15) made his first All-Pro appearance, and he was joined by former teammates Zack Martin (2009-13) and Quenton Nelson (2014-17).

Former Fighting Irish tackle Mike McGlinchey didn’t make any All-Pro lists, but he did start at right tackle for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The accolades for the former Irish blockers continue to pile up, with Nelson and Martin being ranked as the two best interior blockers in the NFL by ESPN. Here’s a part of their analysis of why Nelson ranks No. 1 on the list.

“Nelson has gone 30 games without allowing a sack, according to Pro Football Focus data, and the Colts ranked seventh in rushing in 2019 despite injuries at quarterback and wide receiver. Nelson's youth and rookie contract are attractive for team-building. Plus, he ‘destroys people,’ the exec said, and that always helps.”

Martin checked in at No. 2 on the list. Here’s part of that analysis:

“Martin is still the gold standard for some despite the emergence of Nelson. He's durable, stout against the run and pass and does all the little things coaches love. Nelson and Martin split the first-place voting until Nelson separated, with a general manager and others helping break the tie. ‘More of a technician than Nelson, so that's probably where he gets his edge,’ an NFL offensive coach said.”

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Talking Tyler Buchner, Offensive Line, Recruiting And 2020 Scheduling Concerns

Talking all things Notre Dame on the Bill King Show

Bryan Driskell

by

uptown_irish

Report: Big Ten Decision Means No Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

The Big Ten is expected to go to a conference-only schedule in 2020, which will impact Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish

Top Notre Dame Target Rocco Spindler Ready To Make His Decision

Standout 2021 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler is ready to make his college decision

Bryan Driskell

by

Chief1

Notre Dame Doesn't Need The ACC As Much As The ACC Needs Notre Dame

Notre Dame will not be bullied into joining the ACC, or any other conference

RPalmeri

by

FightinMad35

Irish Breakdown Week In Review

The latest news and analysis of Notre Dame football and recruiting

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Makes Top 6 For 2022 Standout Safety

Wisconsin safety Braelon Allen named Notre Dame as one of the six finalists in his recruitment

Bryan Driskell

by

Nathan Erbach

Mack Brown Laying The Blueprint For Recruiting Success, Notre Dame Needs To Follow

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has the Tar Heels rolling while Notre Dame continues to falter

RPalmeri

by

thomasna33

Several Schools Standing Out Early With Top 100 2022 Wide Receiver

Illinois standout receiver Tyler Morris has several schools pushing hard for him, and he remains interested in Notre Dame

Nathan Erbach

by

thomasna33

ACC Plus Independents Gives Notre Dame Options For Football In 2020

Notre Dame should have plenty of options to put together a full schedule in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Petu

Notre Dame Continues Hard Push For Standout 2021 Linebacker

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea is working hard to add Tennessee rover Prince Kollie to the 2021 class

Mason Plummer

by

StrongNTrue