Notre Dame Makes Official Announcement On New Coaches

Notre Dame has finally announced that Mike Mickens and John McNulty will be new additions to the Fighting Irish coaching staff. The announcement comes just three days before the start of spring practice.

This has been expected for weeks, and you can read my analysis of the new look staff HERE.

“John and Mike bring a wealth of experience to our football program as players, coaches and educators,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “John’s decades of experience at the college and pro level will add to our offensive staff. Mike has shown an incredible ability to get the most out of his players and I am excited to add him to our staff. Both are the perfect additions to help us continue graduating champions.”

Mickens was hired to coach the cornerbacks, replacing former Irish legend Todd Lyght, who left the program in January.

“I was drawn to Notre Dame because of the competitiveness on and off the field,” Mickens said in the release. “The high standard and tradition makes you want to be a part of something special here. Having played for Coach Kelly, I know firsthand that he’s always striving to bring out the best in each student-athlete and I’m excited to be a part of that process.”

In February I broke down what Mickens brings to the staff, and you can that HERE.

I also wrote three challenges that face the new Irish assistant, which you can read HERE.

McNulty brings a wealth of NFL and college experience to the staff.

“My family and I are honored and thrilled to join the great tradition and pursuit of academic and athletic excellence that is the mission here at Notre Dame,” McNulty said in the statement. “Coach Kelly has made it clear about his vision for this program to continue to evolve and be successful on and off the field. That vision has been successful everywhere Coach Kelly has been and I’m excited to join his staff as we continue that standard of excellence at Notre Dame.”

You can read my analysis of McNulty and what he adds to the staff HERE and HERE.