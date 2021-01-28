Notre Dame Back To Being Independent As ACC Announces Final 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame's 2021 schedule hasn't changed, but the ACC released its full schedule, showing the Irish will be back to being independent

The ACC has released its final full football schedule for the 2021 season, and it makes official that Notre Dame is back to being an independent. Nothing has changed for Notre Dame, whose 12 games have been set for some time, but the fact it didn't change signifies the program's desire to stay independent, at least for one more season.

ACC teams are back to their 8-game conference schedule with four non-conference games. Notre Dame is slated to play five games against ACC squads, and all will remain non-conference contests for the ACC teams.

Here's a look at Notre Dame's next three years from a schedule standpoint.

2021 SCHEDULE (2020 record in parenthesis)

Sep. 5 - at Florida State Seminoles (3-6)

Sep. 11 - Toledo Rockets (4-2)

Sep. 18 - Purdue Boilermakers (2-4)

Sep. 25 - vs. Wisconsin Badgers (4-3) - Soldier Field, Chicago

Oct. 2 - Cincinnati Bearcats (9-1)

Oct. 9 - at Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6)

Oct. 16 - Bye week

Oct. 23 - USC Trojans (5-1)

Oct. 30 - North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4)

Nov. 6 - Navy Midshipmen (3-7)

Nov. 13 - at Virginia Cavaliers (5-5)

Nov. 20 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7)

Nov. 27 - at Stanford Cardinal (4-2)

*** The game against Florida State will be played on a Sunday

Notre Dame plays just one game against an ACC opponent that had a winning record in 2020. To read my first glance look at each team click HERE.

2022 SCHEDULE

Sep. 3 - at Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep. 10 - Marshall Thundering Herd

Sep. 17 - California Golden Bears

Sep. 24 - at North Carolina Tar Heels

Sep. 31 - No Game Set

Oct. 8 - No Game Set

Oct. 15 - Stanford Cardinal

Oct. 22 - UNLV Runnin' Rebels

Oct. 29 - No Game Set

Nov. 5 - Clemson Tigers

Nov. 12 - at Navy Midshipmen

Nov. 19 - No Game Set

Nov. 26 - at USC Trojans

Boston College Eagles - Date not yet set

at Syracuse Orange - Date not yet set

Notre Dame still has room to add one more opponents to the 2022 schedule. With just four ACC opponents currently on the schedule it will likely be an ACC squad.

2023 SCHEDULE

Sep. 23 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct. 14 - USC Trojans

Oct. 28 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Nov. 4 - at Clemson Tigers

Nov. 11 - Navy Midshipmen

Nov. 25 - at Stanford Cardinal

at Duke Blue Devils - Date not yet set

at Louisville Cardinals - Date not yet set

at NC State Wolfpack - Date not yet set

Pitt Panthers - Date not yet set

Notre Dame has room to add two more games to this schedule. There are already six ACC games scheduled for the 2023 season, so the additions will not be ACC opponents.

